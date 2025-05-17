By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts Global Research, May 16, 2025

The US House of Representatives Has Passed the MEGOBARI Act (HR 36) that places Georgia, now an independent country and once a province of the Soviet Union, under American protection. Washington has to protect free and fair elections in Georgia from Russia and protect Georgia’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity from further Russian aggression.”

There has been NO Russian aggression against Georgia. With the collapse of the Soviet Union caused by the Politburo’s house arrest of Russian President Gorbachev, Russia under Yeltsin accepted Washington’s dismemberment of the Soviet Empire. Soviet republics, some of which had not ever been independent states, such as Ukraine, were turned by Washington into New Countries.

In 2008 a Georgian Army trained and equipped by Washington invaded South Ossetia, a Russian protectorate and a part of Georgia that did not want to exit Russia. Russian peacekeepers were killed, and this brought Putin, inattentive as always, back from the Chinese Olympics to send in the Russian Army. The American equipped and trained Georgian Army was totally defeated within a few hours, and Georgia was in Putin’s hands. What did he do? He released Georgia to themselves and took his army home.

How is this Russian aggression?

As is obvious the members of the US House of Representatives are completely ignorant and uninformed morons. America, as Mark Twain said, elects morons to represent them. And that is what Americans have. We are governed by morons.

Georgia: A Second Front for Putin https://www.globalresearch.ca/georgia-second-front-putin/5874262

Protecting Georgia from Russia is the excuse for Washington to take over Georgia, and, of course, bags full of money will facilitate the process by being handed over to key members of the Georgian government.

So what we have here is Washington’s effort to open a second war front against Russia. Adam Dick with the Ron Paul Institute gives us a reliable indiction of what is happening. See this.

So, what do we make of this? On the one hand Trump is pursuing peace negotiations in Ukraine with Russia. On the other hand, Washington is preparing another Maidan, this time in Georgia.

How stupid are the Russians? Did they learn nothing from the Minsk Agreement? Is the Kremlin blind to the obvious fact that Washington is sequencing its wars with Russia and China by pulling out of Ukraine, turning it over to Europe, so that Washington can focus on China. This is the policy described by West Mitchell in Foreign Affairs. Why has no one but myself and John Helmer commented on this revealing article?

Source Global Research https://www.globalresearch.ca/trump-speaks-ukraine-peace-opens-second-front/5887333