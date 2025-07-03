Share this postGeopoliticsWhen MPs Stop Representing the People, What Do You Call It? | UK Column NewsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWhen MPs Stop Representing the People, What Do You Call It? | UK Column NewsF....Jul 03, 2025Share this postGeopoliticsWhen MPs Stop Representing the People, What Do You Call It? | UK Column NewsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareI think this question is on everyone’s minds.Share this postGeopoliticsWhen MPs Stop Representing the People, What Do You Call It? | UK Column NewsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1SharePreviousNext