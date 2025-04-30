From my collection of thought provoking and inspiring quotes this one is outstanding.

What would you think if a person comes up to you and says:

I'm Exceptional! I'm Superior to you!

I alone have a Mandate from God! That's why I am always right! That's why I am never held accountable for my actions!

Laws exist for lesser folks; I myself am Above the Law. I am Beyond Criticism.

I know what is best for everyone everywhere. That's why you need to obey me! You need to let me impose my Freedom and Democracy on you!

If you refuse to obey, then I am entitled to destroy you! The God I serve is a jealous God: There must be no rivals, no alternatives, no choices! I alone must rule the world! I have God on my side! You have nothing.

What do other countries think when U.S. envoys come up to them and say:

We're from the U.S. government and we're here to help you!

We know what is best for you! We have decided that you need our Freedom and Democracy! We are right because we are Exceptional! We have taken the place of God! You have no choice but to obey!

RWE