In a display of the utmost hypocrisy - Critics of the Israeli genocide being waged against the Palestinians are being arrested and charged under terrorism laws while worlds most wanted - the head of Al queda is no longer regarded as public enemy #1 but elevated into good standing.

What Happened in Syria is SHOCKING & No One’s Allowed To Talk About It -

Syria Podcast Episode 4 - why did Syria fall?

Brilliant analyses by Vanessa Beeley and Mike Robinson

https://api.substack.com/feed/podcast/716517/s/17765/private/411d3f68-f3ee-4dfd-9821-5828a9f52ef3.rss