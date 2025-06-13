Geopolitics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Word Herder's avatar
The Word Herder
1d

I find it despicable, appalling, and VILE that MY country is ruled by ISRAEL.

I also find it appalling that MY country could not only condone, but ENABLE genocide... and include CHILDREN in it.

I didn't vote for this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Finn and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Finn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture