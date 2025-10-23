Unsilenced: Refusing the Zionist Containment of Palestinian Voice

by By Rima Najjar

Global Research, October 22, 2025

A transnational indictment of Zionist containment — from institutional machinery in Australia and Canada to informal enforcement on Facebook

Author’s Note: This essay is part of an ongoing series documenting the political and emotional architectures used to criminalize Palestinian solidarity across settler democracies. It builds on previous work to form a living archive that refuses flattening, restores specificity, and affirms the coherence of the Palestinian voice. Every section is grounded in historical clarity and emotional refusal. Every case study is chosen not as an exception, but as an illustration.



***

Introduction

To write as a Palestinian is to be told, again and again, that you are too emotional, too particular, too provocative — a charge designed to evacuate historical claim and silence moral demand.

That specificity is the threat: it insists on facts, names, and consequencesthat unsettle supremacist narratives. A critique of Zionism is not provocation but a demand for historical and present accountability. This essay follows the erasure of the Palestinian voice through the organized pressure of Jewish political groups in Australia and Canada and the informal enforcers who work alongside them.

David Langsam exemplifies that enforcement: a gatekeeper whose rhetorical sleight‑of‑hand and emotional ventriloquism discredit Palestinian specificity; while Jewish communal organizations summon collective trauma to discipline dissent, Langsam dons academic authority to dismiss Palestinian critique as “faux academia,” insisting that Palestinian speech be vetted, depersonalized, and rendered harmless before it may be heard.

The Infrastructure of Containment: Formal Lobbying and Discursive Framing

In October 2025, a controversy erupted in Australia over federal election candidate Vivian Lees. Media outlets and political figures accused her of “supporting Hamas” after she referenced a poll question authored by Ahmad Najjar — a man repeatedly branded a “Hamas sympathizer” by commentators. The question was simple: “Do you agree that Australians should have the right to freedom of religion, including the right to wear religious attire?”

The discreditation of Lees, however, began not with the question, but with Najjar. His name was systematically linked to Hamas in headlines and broadcasts; his past posts were isolated, recontextualized, and amplified through political and social media channels. A contagion of suspicion forced Lees’ campaign on the defensive and triggered formal scrutiny.

While Australia has indeed proscribed Hamas in its entirety under the Criminal Code, criminalizing membership, support, or association, the accusation against Lees rested not on policy or intent, but on proximity. Najjar’s name alone was sufficient to trigger reputational targeting. Jewish communal organizations amplified the controversy, framing it as a threat to democratic values and national security.

This episode reflects a broader infrastructure of containment in Australia, shaped by sustained pressure from Jewish political groups. Organizations like the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ), the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC), and the Zionist Federation of Australia (ZFA) have become central actors in defining the boundaries of acceptable discourse on Palestine. They operate through a dual-track strategy of structural lobbying and discursive framing.

Through structural lobbying, they cultivate deep, bipartisan relationships with political elites via formal advocacy and curated educational trips, ensuring direct access and influence over policy. Simultaneously, they control public discourse by strategically conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism and framing the conflict exclusively through a security-and-terrorism lens — the security, not of Australia, but of Israel. The goal is not to engage critique, but to disqualify it. Palestinian perspectives are pre-emptively rendered illegitimate; dissent is contained not as disagreement, but as danger.

II. Emotional Architecture and the Logic of Reputational Targeting

This infrastructure depends on a complementary emotional architecture — one that frames Jewish grief as sacred and Palestinian grief as suspect. This strategic asymmetry allows liberal Zionist organizations to brand any expression of Palestinian solidarity as extremism or antisemitism, while shielding Israeli state violence from critique.

In the Lees controversy, the accusation was not based on her platform, but on her alleged proximity to a Palestinian figure. That proximity was treated as contamination. The emotional framing was immediate: Jewish organizations expressed “deep concern,” invoked communal trauma, and demanded accountability. The goal was not to clarify, but to isolate and disqualify.

In Canada, an identical logic was deployed against Charlotte Kates. Her association with Samidoun was framed as dangerous, despite her record as a human rights advocate. Officials denounced her not by engaging her arguments, but by invoking national values and public safety. Palestinian resistance was cast as a threat to Canadian identity; Kates’ refusal to disavow it was treated as betrayal.

This emotional architecture functions as a gatekeeping mechanism. It determines which forms of grief are permitted in public discourse and legitimizes reputational targeting — the strategic use of public denunciation, media amplification, and institutional pressure to isolate individuals who refuse containment. These tactics do not aim to win arguments; they aim to make Palestinian specificity unspeakable.

Informal Enforcement: Performing the Machinery Beyond Institutions

The infrastructure of containment is not solely institutional; it is also performed informally by individuals who rehearse its ideological scripts and enforce its emotional asymmetry. These actors need no institutional titles; they operate through social media, comment threads, and public discourse, amplifying the logic of liberal Zionism as freelance enforcers.

This informal layer is essential to the machinery’s durability, allowing formal organizations to maintain plausible deniability while their ideological posture circulates freely. It expands the reach of reputational targeting, enabling individuals to police discourse, discredit critique, and flatten resistance without invoking institutional authority. Their legitimacy derives from repetition, not rank.

In Australia, while formal organizations issued statements against Vivian Lees, informal actors echoed their framing across social media, treating proximity to Palestinian thought as contamination. In Canada, the denunciation of Charlotte Kates by a government official was similarly amplified by commentators and social media users who rehearsed the same emotional script. This informal enforcement reveals that the machinery is not just institutional, but cultural, a set of discursive habits and reflexive containments that allow liberal Zionism to function as common sense.

Case Study: David Langsam and the Performance of Informal Containment

David Langsam of Melbourne holds no formal position in any Jewish political organization. But his public posture mirrors their logic with precision. He performs the same ideological containment, emotional asymmetry, and reputational targeting that formal groups deploy to criminalize Palestinian voice.

Langsam uses Facebook as his primary platform. In threads about Palestine, resistance, and grief, he rehearses a consistent set of rhetorical maneuvers. He demands textbook citations from Palestinians while ignoring public rituals of Israeli dehumanization. He equates resistance with extremism, collapsing Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Likud into the same category — “morons and god-botherers.” He dismisses the possibility of a single democratic secular state not because of zionism’s foundational exclusions, but because of “those people.”

He treats Palestinian specificity as contamination. His comment — “You are confusing Rima Najjar with ‘Palestine.’ You are not 7 million people” is his attempts to sever a Palestinian speaker from the collective, as if Palestinian critique must be depersonalized to be valid, and as if coherence disqualifies us from naming the structures that shape our lives. He accuses Palestinian writers of fabrication, dishonesty, and Trump-like behavior. He invokes Palestinian rooftop dancing during the Gulf War to excuse Israeli civilians cheering Gaza’s destruction. He demands apology, disavowal, and abstraction — never accountability.

Langsam’s posture is not exceptional. It is typical. It illustrates how the machinery of liberal zionist supremacy is performed informally — through individuals who rehearse its scripts without institutional titles. He is part of the chorus that criminalizes solidarity, flattens resistance, and insists that Palestinian dignity must be earned through silence.

Refusal and Pushback: Naming the Machinery, Refusing Its Terms

Despite this extensive architecture of containment, refusal persists. In Australia, tens of thousands have marched in support of Palestine, demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza and sanctions against Israel. The Palestine Action Group has organized over 40 protests nationwide. These are not fringe gatherings, but mass refusals — public declarations that Palestinian grief will not be silenced.

Dissent also exists within Jewish communities. Groups like Tzedek Collective have opposed the IHRA definition, criticized Israel’s war on Gaza, and affirmed the legitimacy of Palestinian resistance. These interventions disrupt the narrative that Jewish identity is synonymous with Zionist allegiance.

In Canada, pushback has taken the form of legal advocacy, public writing, and grassroots organizing. Charlotte Kates continues to speak, write, and organize despite reputational targeting. Her refusal to disavow Palestinian resistance is a political stance that affirms Palestinian dignity does not require permission.

These ruptures matter. They demonstrate that the machinery can be named, challenged, and dismantled.

Final Indictment: Infrastructure, Emotion, and Informal Enforcement

The machinery of liberal Zionist containment operates transnationally. In Australia and Canada, Jewish political organizations have positioned themselves as arbiters of legitimacy, defining what can be said about Palestine, who can speak, and which forms of grief are permitted public entry.

This machinery is tripartite: it depends on infrastructure (formal organizations with political and media leverage), emotional architecture (the asymmetric framing of trauma and grief), and informal enforcement (individual actors who rehearse its scripts).

David Langsam is one such actor. His methods — discrediting through credentialism, deflection, and fragmentation — illustrate how the machinery functions at the granular level. He treats Palestinian specificity as danger and coherence as a threat.

This essay does not center him. It uses him to illustrate the system. It names the infrastructure, exposes the emotional logic, and affirms the ruptures that refuse containment. It insists that the Palestinian voice is not contamination. It is clarity. And that clarity will not be disqualified.

*

Rima Najjar is a Palestinian whose father’s side of the family comes from the forcibly depopulated village of Lifta on the western outskirts of Jerusalem and whose mother’s side of the family is from Ijzim, south of Haifa. She is an activist, researcher, and retired professor of English literature, Al-Quds University, occupied West Bank. Visit the author’s blog.

She is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

