28/September/2024 Prime Minister Mustafa: UNSC guilty of inhumane double standards NEW YORK, September 27, 2024 (WAFA) – Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa stated today that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was guilty of inhumane double standards.

Speaking before the UNSC, Prime Minister Mustafa noted that a year has passed since the beginning of the Israeli genocidal aggression in Gaza.

He added that a year has also passed “for the inhumane double standards in this Council”, which have left Palestinian children, women, elderly, doctors, journalists, teachers and humanitarian workers “without any protection, without any support, as if they were not even human beings”.

He said he came to the UN and felt solidarity with his people and their just cause.

“But, we leave the United Nations, and we see that the Israeli massacres have not ended, and the Security Council, to this very day, did not put an end to the Israeli aggression, did not adopt measures that would put pressure to bear on the Israeli Government to put an end to this war,” he elaborated.

“They've destroyed Gaza completely. They've invaded cities in the West Bank. They've attacked our unarmed Palestinian citizens, and today we see them firing on the Lebanese people. They are violating the sovereignty of Lebanon.”

K.F.

WAFA https://english.wafa.ps/Pages/Details/149698