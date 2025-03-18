By Mark Taliano

Global Research, March 17, 2025

https://www.globalresearch.ca/western-regime-change-war-syria/5882128

The “terrible fruit” of Washington’s Regime Change war in Syria is genocide. Activist, author and human rights lawyer Prof. Dan Kovalik estimates the numbers killed at between 7,000 to 10,000 people. The people targeted are largely religious minorities, Alawites and Christians, previously protected by the elected Assad government.

Video - https://rumble.com/v6qksjy-the-terrible-fruit-of-western-regime-change-video-by-dan-kovalik.html

Mother Agnes de la Croix, currently in Syria, confirms the genocide here, and demands investigations into these crimes against humanity.

Kovalik, for his part, argues that none of this should be a surprise since the creation of a Western-supported “Caliphate” was announced as early as 2012 in a Defense Intelligence Agency document. (1)

Even as the al-Julani HTS/al Qaeda junta is being normalized by the West, a recent example being al-Julani’s invitation to an EU Donor Summit in Brussels, (2) the current genocidal crimes of the junta are being whitewashed.

The White Helmets, a Western-intelligence propaganda construct, are disappearing massacre victims with a view to concealing the scope and scale of the genocide. Similarly, victims are being buried in mass unmarked graves. Additionally, terrorist elements are reportedly interfering with present or future investigations by planting weapons etc. near massacre sites with a view to fabricating false narratives, a Western intelligence specialty.

Notes

(1) Brad Hoff, “Defense Intelligence Agency: ‘Establish a Salafist Principality in Syria’, Facilitate Rise of Islamic State ‘In Order to Isolate the Syrian Regime.’ ” Global Research, 22 May, 2015. (Defense Intelligence Agency: “Establish a Salafist Principality in Syria”, Facilitate Rise of Islamic State “In Order to Isolate the Syrian Regime” – Global ResearchGlobal Research – Centre for Research on Globalization) Accessed 14 March, 2025.

(2) Tyler Durden, “Syria’s Jolani Invited To EU Donor Summit At Very Moment His Troops Massacre Alawites, Christians.” Zero Hedge, 13 March, 2025. (Syria’s Jolani Invited To EU Donor Summit At Very Moment His Troops Massacre Alawites, Christians | ZeroHedge) Accessed 14 March, 2025.