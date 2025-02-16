To take a picture only requires a fraction of a second right, wrong whenever I need to renew my drivers license they also require a new picture which it takes an eternity, so they’re not just taking a normal picture they’re doing something else and they haven’t been exactly honest about it either, and then there’s BRICS and that’s what this article is really all about.

By Robert J. Burrowes

Global Research, January 28, 2025

As the geopolitical order is being rapidly reshaped to better serve Elite interests, most analysts writing on the subject are being suckered into perceiving the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa recently expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates) as some sort of ‘alternative’.

See, for example:

Ben Norton’s claim that ‘BRICS… will change the world’ in ‘BRICS expands with 9 new partner countries. Now it’s half of world population, 41% of global economy’.

Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs’ claim that ‘BRICS is… a potential opening for a far more peaceful and secure world order…. [and] can be a boon for all countries’ in ‘The BRICS Summit Should Mark the End of Neocon Delusions’.

The claim of Alfred de Zayas, the first UN Independent Expert on the Promotion of a Democratic and Equitable International Order, that ‘BRICS represents a “new dawn” of multipolarity’ and ‘the very existence of BRICS and the future-oriented Kazan Summit offer an alternative to Western nihilism.’ in ‘The BRICS Summit in Kazan: A Manifesto for a Rational World Order’.

And Abayomi Azikiwe’s claim that ‘BRICS represents a historical pattern of efforts to build alternatives to the existing world capitalist system…. BRICS Plus Summit is a manifestation of the international movement towards ending the domination of the world’s peoples by international finance capital.’ in ‘BRICS Declaration Reinforces Call for Multipolarity: Kazan summit rejects unilateralism advanced by the West’.

Of course, more astute analysts are clearly seeing through the facade and exposing how the BRICS countries are simply implementing the same technocratic program as countries outside the BRICS. See, for example, Riley Waggaman’s ‘Would you like to know what BRICS just declared?’

The point is simple: Beneath any superficial differences between what BRICS countries (sometimes now referred to as BRICS+ given the recent accession of another five members) might be doing that appears to be reshaping planetary geopolitics into a multipolar world order that will somehow supersede the US-led unipolar world order, lies a deeper and darker truth.

This truth is that the Global Elite is rapidly and progressively transforming the entire world into a planetary technocracy populated by transhuman slaves. This means that perceptions that are limited to longstanding worldviews that see the world as statist and/or capitalist/socialist, for example, miss or misperceive the profound changes that are taking place.

No government, including those of the BRICS countries, is resisting these profound changes. No government, including those of the BRICS countries, will resist these profound changes.

The geopolitical world does not revolve around sovereign nation-states because no nation is sovereign. That is, no government of a nation-state is able to exercise independent and ultimate authority over all of its (internal and external) affairs.

Of course, this has long been the case as explained by preeminent historian Professor Carroll Quigley in his classic work published in 1966. See Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time. pp.5-6.

‘[T]he powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert by secret agreements arrived at in frequent private meetings and conferences. The apex of the system was to be the Bank for International Settlements in Basle, Switzerland, a private bank owned and controlled by the world’s central banks which were themselves private corporations…

‘It must not be felt that these heads of the world’s chief central banks were themselves substantive powers in world finance. They were not. Rather, they were the technicians and agents of the dominant investment bankers of their own countries, who had raised them up and were perfectly capable of throwing them down. The substantive financial powers of the world were in the hands of these investment bankers (also called ‘international’ or ‘merchant’ bankers) who remained largely behind the scenes in their own unincorporated private banks. These formed a system of international cooperation and national dominance which was more private, more powerful, and more secret than that of their agents in the central banks.’

Apart from Quigley’s extensive and invaluable book, you can read a reasonable summary of how Elite power – politically, economically, socially and militarily – was gained and is being exercised in Historical Analysis of the Global Elite: Ransacking the World Economy Until ‘You’ll Own Nothing.’

Of course, in the case of ‘democratic’ countries at least, you are meant to believe that ‘your’ government is, indeed, free to make decisions governing your security and well-being and that you have certain rights, including voting rights, to have a say in determining the government of the country in which you live.

To conceal the reality that no nation is sovereign, governments have long been empowered to make decisions about minor matters (which may still have critical impact on some populations) that have no bearing on the fundamental Elite program while any significant ‘decisions’ made by governments are confined to endorsing Elite directives and mobilizing the relevant agents in government, bureaucracies, the media, the military and elsewhere to implement the latest components of the Elite program.

So until you recognize that governments at all levels – and the international institutions with which you are most familiar, starting with the United Nations and the World Health Organization – are merely window-dressing or ‘shadow puppets’ that are designed to distract you from the real bases of power in the world system, then you will continue to misunderstand what is happening, who is driving it and how it is being done. And any effort you make to resist the rampant violence and injustice inherent in what is happening, will fail.

The Final Battle for Humanity: It Is ‘Now or Never’ in the Long War Against Homo Sapiens

And that is precisely what the Elite intends.

After all, the most effective way to thwart opposition to any program is to make sure that any potential opponents do not understand the rules of the game (including, in this case, who exercises effective power in the world system) while making sure that these potential opponents are given a lot of noisy and colorful distractions (such as regular elections and other party-political processes, not to mention art and sport in various forms) to keep the bulk of them occupied at the same time.

The recent US presidential election has been a perfect example of this distraction, with a vast range of commentary on a wide range of superficial changes and only the rarest analyst even noting the number and range of wealthy technocrats appointed by Donald Trump to play key roles in his new administration let alone explaining the significance of this.

In essence, it is better for the Elite to have you putting all your passion and energy into fighting on a field of battle that is utterly irrelevant and to keep you unaware of where the real battlefield lies.

What better way to neutralize all opposition than to have it focused on the wrong ‘game’?

The Rapidly Advancing Planetary Technocracy

While many authors have been discussing the rapid advance of the planetary technocracy in recent years, and specialists such as Patrick Wood have been warning us for much longer – see ‘Technocracy News & Trends’ – there is no doubt it remains a topic that is incredibly poorly understood.

Possible scenario of smart and sustainable mobility (Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0)

This means that the threat posed by the changes being imposed on us go largely unrecognized. These invasive technologies include digital identity (to which will be attached your ‘social credit score’), Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), geofenced imprisonment in a ‘smart city’, 24-hour surveillance using three-dimensional facial recognition cameras (which capture your unique ‘face print’), spying on us through a vast network of ‘smart’ devices (computers, televisions, refrigerators… as well as social media platforms, smart street poles and lights) connected via 5G/6G and the Internet of Things, and controlling our movements through a parallel range of technologies including geofencing, driverless cars, vehicle kill switches, drones (used as aerial police), robots (including as a ‘deadly force option’) as well as autonomous and electromagnetic weapons. Beyond these threats, ‘vaccines’, artificial intelligence, synthetic biology, geoengineering and other technologies are being used to reshape planetary life profoundly, to your detriment.

But if you do not already have a clear grasp of the historical origin and development of the technocratic dangers that are now rapidly undermining human life, identity, privacy, freedom and security you can get an excellent understanding from Patrick Wood’s most recent book on the subject The Evil Twins of Technocracy and Transhumanism or fine overviews in this recent article by Joshua Stylman ‘The Technocratic Blueprint: A Century in the Making’ or this two-part series by Jesse Smith:

‘Technocracy Ascending – Part 1: Why It’s Crucial to Understand the End Game’ and

‘Technocracy Ascending – Part 2: Trust Me, I’m a Technocrat’.

And if you still do not believe that BRICS and all other countries are implementing the Elite’s technocratic program, you can read more in articles such as these, starting with the recent BRICS summit declaration in October 2024:

BRICS Summit 2024 ‘Kazan Declaration: Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security’.

If you cannot immediately perceive the commitment of BRICS countries to the Elite’s technocracy, Riley Waggaman spells it out. See ‘Would you like to know what BRICS just declared?’

But Waggaman has also previously explained in some detail how the Russian government is busy imposing the Elite’s technocracy on Russians. See ‘Is Putin in cahoots with the globalists?’

As for China, in the words of Iain Davis, China is the world’s ‘first technate’. In fact, this has been systematically facilitated by the West following the rise to power of Deng Xiaoping after Mao’s death in 1976. China was effectively infiltrated by US members of the Trilateral Commission (known as ‘Trilateralists’) to influence the development path in China and, for example, since 1979 ‘The Israeli government and Israeli defence contractors have consistently acted as facilitators for the transfer of the most sensitive Western defence and surveillance technology to China.’ See ‘China: The World’s First Technate – Part 2’.

So if Russia and China are already advanced technocratic states, what about other BRICS countries?

Well, even if we consider just three of the most critical foundational components necessary to build a technocratic state – deployment of 5G, digital identity and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) – it turns out that the other BRICS countries are all well advanced.

Despite the well-documented electromagnetic dangers of 5G, the technology has already been extensively rolled out in these countries: ‘5G Progress Report: Brazil’, ‘5G rollout in India fastest in the world, officials say’ and ‘5G rocking in South Africa’.

Digital identity is also well advanced: ‘Digital version of Brazil’s new national identity card now available in some states’, ‘On biometric IDs, India is a “laboratory for the rest of the world”’ and ‘New digital ID system for South Africans – here’s what to expect’.

In relation to CBDCs, Brazil, India and South Africa all have advanced pilot programs or are in the process of implementation. See ‘Central Bank of Brazil Confirms It Will Run a Pilot Test for Its CBDC This Year’, ‘Government announces Digital Rupee: What is it and more’ and ‘South Africa Reserve Bank Commences Retail CBDC Feasibility Study’.

If you wonder about the most recent members of the BRICS, a quick search will confirm their heavy involvement in imposing the Elite’s technocracy, starting with the three foundational components nominated above. In relation to Iran, for example, deployment of 5G, digital identity and CBDCs is well advanced. See ‘4,000 sites to provide 5G internet in Iran by March 2025’, ‘Smart Government National Portal’ and ‘Iran central bank to launch digital currency on pilot basis’.

In summary, all national governments along with their relevant corporate allies are involved in the process of building the technocratic infrastructure that will, one day soon, enslave those of us left alive in a ‘smart city’ prison.

If you want further evidence, just do an internet search specifying a country and a technology (5G, digital ID, CBDCs, facial recognition, geofencing…) and/or check out the progress of your nearest city in its transformation into a ‘smart city’.

Defending Ourselves Against the Advancing Technocracy

It is going to take enormous effort to defend ourselves against the political, economic, social, technological and other changes which are now being rapidly imposed upon us.

This is because ‘The Global Elite is Insane Revisited’, and virtually all humans are utterly submissive as an outcome of the violence they each suffered during childhood.

See ‘Why Violence?’ and ‘Fearless Psychology and Fearful Psychology: Principles and Practice’.

And whether or not you act in response to other Elite projects being carried out in other parts of the world, resisting the advancing technocracy is crucial for your own future:

‘Fighting for Our Humanity, Fighting for Our Future’.

‘We Are Human We Are Free’ identifies the strategic action necessary to defend yourself from this technocracy (with critical actions explained,

most simply, on the ‘We Are Human We Are Free’ one-page flyer, available in 23 languages).

Conclusion

No government is free of Elite control. Governments are simply Elite agents doing what they are told by various Elite agents in banking, foreign policy, technology and other contexts.

Fundamentally, the Elite program is killing off the bulk of the human population and using a range of technologies to technocratically enslave those transhumans left alive in a ‘smart city’ prison.

This program advances rapidly while our ignorance and fear means that most people fail to perceive the true nature of the threats, who is driving them and what is necessary to resist them effectively.

This means that even those people who claim to be aware are usually trapped taking some powerless action (such as signing a petition to a government, changing their vote at the next election, demonstrating in the street) rather than acting powerfully to defend themselves against the Elite by resisting its imperatives.

The reality is that you can defend yourself quite effectively by taking the actions nominated in ‘We Are Human We Are Free’ but we need enough people taking these actions to defeat the entire program or the Elite will simply use its transhuman and robot agents to hunt us down once those who readily complied are already dead or imprisoned.

Our fight is with the Global Elite. Not your government, an international organization or anyone else.

