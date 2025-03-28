The bloc is guilty of hypocrisy for its differing treatment of the court’s rulings on Russia and Israel, a political scientist has told RT

EU exhibiting double standards on ICC warrants – expert

EU officials have demonstrated hypocrisy in how they have treated arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Russian and Israeli leaders, a political sciences professor at Birzeit University in the West Bank has told RT.

Saad Nimr commented with regard to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas’ recent visit to Israel, during which she expressed support for the Jewish state but did not address the issue of the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) alleged war crimes in Gaza.

The professor slammed the fact that the EU’s top diplomat appeared to have taken the Israeli side in the conflict by failing to meet with Palestinian prisoners or those injured in the IDF’s fight against Hamas.

Nimr particularly criticized Kallas for ignoring ICC warrants for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for violations of international law.

The professor noted that when the Hague-based court issued a similar warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine conflict, EU officials hailed the decision. Kallas specifically stated that the decision was a “reminder that no one is immune, not even heads of state.”

“This shows the double standards and hypocrisy of the Europeans, especially concerning the issues related to other countries,” Nimr said.

