What the point of having a massive security complex when they don’t even go after criminals they go after the people who expose their crimes.

War criminals, some who have an warrant for their arrest issued by the ICC are free to walk the streets of London and Washington unhindered by authorities, while independent journalist who tell it like it is become the focus of attention for the insecurity complex.

Richard Medhurst latest arrest this in Austria reveals they’re scared what his journalism reveals about empire.

Expect to receive a lot of flak where you’re right on target.