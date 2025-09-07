PressTV - Parliamentarians join Global Sumud Flotilla

Sunday, 07 September 2025 3:26 AM [ Last Update: Sunday, 07 September 2025 3:26 AM ]

Camila Escalante

Press TV, Menorca

A diverse set of people have volunteered to travel on the latest humanitarian aid mission to Gaza, including lawmakers. The flotilla, which has set sail towards the blockaded Palestinian territory to deliver aid, includes dozens of activists from 44 countries, including a UK delegation.

