Geopolitics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
𝗔𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗡 𝗣𝗔𝗨𝗟 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲's avatar
𝗔𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗡 𝗣𝗔𝗨𝗟 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲
Aug 16

Why didn't he say this 21 months ago, or even 18 months ago, or even a year ago?!?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by F.... and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Finn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture