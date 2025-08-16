PressTV

Netanyahu ‘Hitler of 21st century’; time to restrain Israeli regime running out: Qalibaf

Friday, 15 August 2025 10:00 PM [ Last Update: Friday, 15 August 2025 10:00 PM ]

Iran's Majlis (Parliament) Speaker, Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf

Iran’s Majlis (Parliament) speaker has warned the West Asia region’s Arab countries against the Israeli regime’s expansionist ambitions concerning their territories.

Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf made the remarks in an Arabic-language post on X, former Twitter, on Friday in response to recent comments by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking to the regime’s i24News outlet on Tuesday, the Israeli premier, who already faces an arrest warrant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, had unveiled his aspirations for realization of the so-called "Greater Israel" scheme. In line with the plot, the regime would try to extend its occupation over independent nations, including Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

“The criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime, this Hitler of the 21st century, has made the Zionists’ plans for the future of the region clearer than ever,” Qalibaf wrote. “The time to restrain the rabid Zionist dog is running out.”

‘Gaza final bulwark’

The top legislator called on Muslim countries to unite in defense of Palestine, stressing that Gaza remained the “final bulwark” against further Israeli territorial ambitions.

“O Muslim brothers, officials of Muslim countries! Gaza is the last bulwark. Unite and hasten to aid Palestine before it (the regime) turns on other lands,” he urged.

In October 2023, following decades of deadly aggression and blockade, the coastal sliver began facing a genocidal Israeli war that has so far claimed the lives of nearly 61,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Amid the brutal military assault that has been coupled with a near-total siege, Palestinians and their supports have been decrying Arab states’ inaction in the face of the regime’s incessant atrocities in the Palestinian territory and its use of starvation as a weapon of war against its population.

