By Thierry Meyssan

It is shocking to consider that a Jew could be a Nazi. Yet a few rare exceptions were, and received the title of “Honorary Aryan” from the Führer. Vladimir Jabotinsky, the leader of the “Revisionist Zionists,” did not receive it, but he shared with the Nazis their racial conception of nationalism. He advocated the founding of a “Jewish Empire” alongside the Third Reich and received support from the Nazi Party. One of his disciples negotiated with Adolf Eichmann the extermination of 450,000 Hungarian Jews in exchange for the emigration of a thousand “Revisionist Zionists.” They shared the spoils of their crime. Last month, Benjamin Netanyahu, just before being accused of genocide by the United Nations, claimed to be not a “Zionist,” but a “revisionist Zionist.”

VOLTAIRE NETWORK | PARIS (FRANCE) | 23 SEPTEMBER 2025

The “Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories” submitted its report (A/79/363) to the United Nations General Assembly on September 20 [1].

It cautiously names what it observed. It writes, “The facts recorded in the present report lead the Special Committee to conclude that Israeli policies and practices implemented during the period under review display elements characteristic of genocide.”

It is now clear to all: the State of Israel, under the leadership of Benjamin Netanyahu, is committing genocide. One-third of the Israeli population has demonstrated against him, and two-thirds oppose his current military actions. So how did the self-proclaimed “only democracy in the Middle East” get to this point?

To understand this, we must first distinguish between the various Jewish communities in the Diaspora and the Jewish population of Israel. The reactions of each vary greatly, even though Jewish communities as a whole persist in believing that Israel is potentially their “safe haven” in the event of an anti-Semitic threat.

Next, we must acknowledge that Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government, since December 2022, bears no relation to previous governments. Only the Jews of the European Diaspora have failed to understand this, while those of the American Diaspora, for example, have already massively disassociated themselves from Benjamin Netanyahu’s crimes.

Three months after his accession to power, in early March 2023, I explained in these columns [2] that the Israeli government coalition had given itself a roadmap for a gradual coup d’état, the main stages of which I outlined. I also identified the group behind this project: the Revisionist Zionists of Vladimir Jabotinsky (1890-1940) and their American Straussian allies. I explained that the Jewish supremacists Itamar Ben-Gvir (Minister of National Security) and Bezalel Smotrich (Minister of Finance), although claiming to be followers of Rabbi Meir Kahane, were themselves Revisionist Zionists since Kahane was an agent of them in the United States.

Yet, while Jewish communities have always been the scene of heated disputes, they unite in persuading themselves that none of their members ever allied themselves with Nazism. Yet Jews are like other men, and among them, some have allied themselves with the Nazis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who attempted to address this issue during an interview on Italian television in May 2022, was forced to swallow his remarks. It is true that he had been imprudent enough to speak of Volodymyr Zelensky’s Jewishness and not that of Benjamin Netanyahu. However, the two men today share the same ideology, and the remark directed at one could also be directed at the other.

The relationships between revisionist Zionists and fascists on the one hand, and the Nazis on the other, have still not been studied as such. At most, we know that David Ben-Gurion described Jabotinsky as “certainly a fascist and perhaps a Nazi.”

Fascism is a cult of violence. Nazism, on the other hand, is an ideology of racial hierarchy. Fascism undertakes massacres, Nazism commits genocides.

• We still have the greatest difficulty addressing Jabotinsky’s relationship with Duce Benito Mussolini. Yet it was under the latter’s auspices that he founded Betar in the suburbs of Rome.

• The Nazis’ relations with the Jews were never completely hostile. Reinhard Heydrich took a stand in Das Schwarze Korps in May 1935 to distinguish between enemies, that is, assimilationist Jews, and friends, namely Jews who favored their emigration to Palestine. He reiterated this distinction several times, including when he organized the “final solution.” His aim was not to exterminate all Jews, but only those who did not subscribe to racial theories and who did not aspire to create a “Jewish empire.”

From 1933 to 1939, the Nazis allowed German Jews to emigrate to British Mandatory Palestine on the condition that they sell their property in Germany and recoup its value in the form of German exports to Palestine. Revisionist Zionists were the main promoters of this agreement (known as the “Haavara Agreement,” or “Transfer Agreement”), which was reviled by most of the diaspora [3].

In 1934, SS officer Leopold von Mildenstein traveled to Palestine, where he was received by Ben-Gurion. This medal bears the inscription: “A Nazi goes to Palestine and does not speak in ’Der Angriff’.” Von Mildenstein subsequently recruited Eichmann to organize the “Final Solution” convoys.

• In April 1935, the Nazi authorities authorized Betar to wear black uniforms because they considered this movement the best supporter of these agreements [4].

• In an interview with Joseph Goebbels’s daily newspaper Der Angriff (The Attack) in September 1935, the Revisionist Zionist banker Georg Kareski defended the Nuremberg Racial Laws. He explained that they were in line with the laws proposed by the Revisionist Zionists: “The Nuremberg Laws of September 15, 1935, apart from their constitutional provisions, seem to me to be entirely in line with such mutual respect for the specificity of each people. The interruption of the process of dissolution of many Jewish communities, encouraged by mixed marriages, is, from a Jewish point of view, entirely welcome. For the establishment of a Jewish national existence in Palestine, these factors, religion and family, are of decisive importance.”

• In 1936, in an interview with the communist newspaper New Masses, Jabotinsky declared: “Revisionism is naive, brutal, and primitive. It is savage. You go out into the street and take any man—a Chinese man—and ask him what he wants, and he will answer you 100%. That’s us. We want a Jewish empire. Just as there are Italian or French empires in the Mediterranean, we want a Jewish empire. […] Palestine must be the homeland of ten or twelve million Jews.” [5]

The Zionists dreamed of a Jewish “national home,” the Revisionist Zionists of a Jewish “empire.”

• In 1937, the Revisionist Zionists also supported the Franco-Polish project known as the “Madagascar Plan.” This was again intended to oppose assimilationism and encourage the transfer to Madagascar to build a Jewish empire there.

• It was not until 1938 that the German Revisionist Zionist Party (Staatszionisten) was dissolved.

• Jabotinsky died at the beginning of World War II while in exile in New York. Ben-Gurion opposed the return of his remains to Israel. However, the Revisionist Zionists continued to work with the Nazis.

• Throughout the war, the Hungarian “revisionist Zionist” Rezső Kasztner negotiated in secret with the Nazis. He even met with Adolf Eichmann, probably in 1944, and informed figures such as David Ben-Gurion. He claimed to have obtained permission to flee for those who would buy their freedom. He collected at least 8.6 million Swiss francs, but sent them to their deaths. At the end of the war, he became spokesman for the Israeli Minister of Trade and Industry. However, he was impeached in 1953, accused of having deceived Hungarian Jews and robbed them. He became a hated figure in Israel and was assassinated during his trial. According to the recent book by historian Nadav Kaplan, his elimination was allegedly a secret service operation ordered by David Ben-Gurion [6]. The question has been asked as to who benefited from Rezső Kasztner’s maneuvers: the Nazis alone, or also the “revisionist Zionists”? In other words, did the two groups work together against Hungarian Jews?

In a 1960 interview with Life, Eichmann claimed that Kasztner “had agreed to do everything possible to ensure that the Jews would not resist their deportation, and even that they would behave properly in the regroupment camps. If I closed my eyes and allowed a few hundred or a few thousand young Jews to emigrate to Palestine, that would have been a good deal.” In other words, he would have sacrificed 450,000 Hungarian Jews to save 1,684 Revisionist Jews.

• All these cases resurfaced when Judge Benjamin Halevy, who had ruled in the Rezső Kasztner case, was forced to preside over the trial of SS officer Adolf Eichmann. Eichmann confirmed that he was a member of a Revisionist Zionist association. This was obviously impossible to verify, but Anna Arendt, who attended the trial, was convinced of it. From that moment on, the Soviets denounced the collusion between the revisionist Zionists and the Nazis, but the West, not examining their claims, called Khrushchev an anti-Semite.

While Benjamin Netanyahu never claimed any affiliation with Vladimir Jabotinsky, he always presented Jabotinsky’s successor, Yitzhak Shamir, as his mentor.

During the post-war period, revisionist Zionists became entrenched in the Mossad, under the authority of Yitzhak Shamir. They committed various crimes in Latin America, Africa, and Asia, under the protection of the CIA during the Cold War. It was during this time that they recruited SS Special Forces commander Otto Skrozeny.

Now, when we witness the massacre of Palestinian civilians, under the pretext of eliminating Hamas, which in any case no longer has the means to retaliate, we can only wonder if Benjamin Netanyahu, too, is behaving like a Nazi?

Benjamin Netanyahu is the son of Benzion Netanyahu, the private secretary of the fascist—and “possibly Nazi”—Vladimir Jabotinsky.

To be clear, Benjamin Netanyahu, who had always refused to speak of “Greater Israel,” mentioned it during an interview on i24News in Hebrew a month ago, on August 23, 2025. He was answering questions from journalist Sharon Gal, a former MK for the Yisrael Beytenu party. The latter gave him an amulet, not seen on screen, depicting “a map of the Promised Land,” that of “Greater Israel.” He then asked him if he felt close to this idea. Provocatively, the Prime Minister replied that he felt invested with a “historical and spiritual mission” and that he was “very” attached to the vision of a “Greater Israel.” [7]

Le 23 août 2025, Benyamin Netanyahou déclare sur i24News que sa « mission historique et spirituelle » est de réaliser le Grand Israël du Nil à l’Euphrate. Il est le seul chef de gouvernement au monde à annoncer ainsi son intention d’annexer ses voisins.

Le rapport du « Comité spécial » de l’ONU n’est pas simplement un avis d’expert sur lequel les juges de la Cour internationale de Justice pourront s’appuyer. C’est aussi une question qui nous est posée : avons-nous tiré les conclussions du changement de régime progressif en Israël ?

Les Israéliens qui refusent de regarder la vérité en face seront les prochaines victimes de Netanyahou : comme les nazis tuèrent les démocrates allemands, les sionistes révisionnistes n’auront aucun égard pour eux.

On August 23, 2025, Benjamin Netanyahu declared on i24News that his “historic and spiritual mission” was to realize a Greater Israel from the Nile to the Euphrates. He is the only head of government in the world to thus announce his intention to annex his neighbors.

The report of the UN “Special Committee” is not simply an expert opinion on which the judges of the International Court of Justice can rely. It also poses a question to us: have we drawn the right conclusions from the gradual regime change in Israel?

Israelis who refuse to face the truth will be Netanyahu’s next victims: just as the Nazis killed the German democrats, the revisionist Zionists will have no regard for them.

