Geopolitics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Word Herder's avatar
The Word Herder
7h

How I am so un-surprised. smdh

Seems like wherever Mr. Gates shows up, illegalities and illegitimacy seems to follow.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Finn
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Finn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture