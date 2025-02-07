Share this postGeopoliticsKeir Starmer must be investigated over Gaza genocideCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreKeir Starmer must be investigated over Gaza genocideFinnFeb 07, 20252Share this postGeopoliticsKeir Starmer must be investigated over Gaza genocideCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore51Share2Share this postGeopoliticsKeir Starmer must be investigated over Gaza genocideCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore51SharePreviousNext
No need to stop with Starmer, Lammy needs to be put out of our misery. There is most of parliament, if not all, and especially the Tory imperial lackeys. Although from what I have heard Starmer may not be considered fully competent enough to be held responsible for his actions, as in not bright enough to tie his own shoe laces.