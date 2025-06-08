Geopolitics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Naturally birds 𓂆🕊️'s avatar
Naturally birds 𓂆🕊️
2h

Thanks for sharing. I appreciate the messenger delivering the horrid message 🙏🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Naturally birds 𓂆🕊️'s avatar
Naturally birds 𓂆🕊️
2h

That lying snake

Anyone still surprised?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Finn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture