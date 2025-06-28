“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing’’

GAZA, June 28, 2025 (WAFA) – The Israeli occupation army continues to forcibly displace thousands of Palestinian civilians from various areas across the Gaza Strip, this time targeting central regions, as part of the ongoing aggression on the region since October 2023, marked by widespread destruction and forced displacement.

In the latest move, the Israeli military issued a warning around midnight through social media platforms, ordering residents in numerous neighborhoods across central Gaza — including certain neighborhoods in Nuseirat, Al-Zahra, Al-Mughraqa, to evacuate immediately toward the southern area of Al-Mawasi.

The targeted neighborhoods include Al-Sahel Al-Shamali, Al-Nazha, Al-Bawadi, Al-Basma, Al-Zahra, Al-Basateen, Badr, Abu Huraira, Al-Rawda, and Al-Safa, among others.

The Israeli military warned civilians not to return to the areas it designated as “dangerous combat zones,” referring to those now under evacuation orders.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in at least 56,331 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 132,632 others injured.

Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks.

Israel's genocidal attacks continue unabated despite calls from the UN Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice urging measures to prevent genocide and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“Let not any one pacify his conscience by the delusion that he can do no harm if he takes no part, and forms no opinion. Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing. He is not a good man who, without a protest, allows wrong to be committed in his name, and with the means which he helps to supply, because he will not trouble himself to use his mind on the subject.”