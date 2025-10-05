A truly brilliant article that will help readers understand that Russia is not a threat - the real threat are the lie based war mongers ‘‘the fear Racket’’ which has taken over our supposedly democratic institutions.

The myth of the bogeyman from Moscow was born of cowardice and kept alive by greed

By Timofey Bordachev, Program Director of the Valdai Club

In recent weeks, tensions between European political elites and Russia have flared once more. A drone incident in Poland, an alleged violation of Estonian airspace by Russian jets, and calls from Eastern European politicians to shoot down Russian aircraft all point to a deliberate effort at escalation.

This sudden surge of provocation is less about Moscow and more about the EU’s own insecurity. With the United States steadily reducing its security guarantees, the bloc’s governments are grasping at their oldest weapon: the myth of the ‘Russian threat’.

It is a myth that has lingered in the European imagination for over 500 years, and it tells us more about Western Europe’s cowardice and greed than about Russia itself

Two realities drive the EU’s current posture. First, Washington’s appetite for underwriting European defense is waning. Reports in Western media suggest that US officials recently told their European counterparts that direct military aid to Eastern Europe may soon be scaled back. For elites in the Baltics and former Soviet republics, this is a nightmare scenario. Their foreign policy has always revolved around one thing: provoking Russia to extract protection and resources from abroad.

Second, the EU has no alternative strategy. Without US leadership, it cannot conceive of a foreign policy beyond confrontation with Moscow. Reviving the Russian bogeyman provides a convenient way to retain Washington’s attention – and money.

Yet the irony is obvious. Russia has no interest in punishing its smaller neighbors. Moscow does not seek revenge on the Baltics, Poland, or Finland for decades of anti-Russian rhetoric. Their importance in world affairs is negligible. But for their elites, clinging to the myth of Russian aggression has been the only foreign policy achievement of their independence.

The origins of Russophobia

The roots of this myth lie not in the Cold War or the 19th century rivalry between empires, but in the late 15th century. Historians trace its emergence to the cowardice of the Baltic barons and the opportunism of German knights in Livonia and Prussia.

In the 1480s, Poland’s kings considered sending these knights south to fight the expanding Ottoman Empire. The plan terrified them. For centuries, they had lived comfortably in the Baltics, bullying local populations and skirmishing with Russian militias at little risk. Facing the Turks was another matter. The memory of Nicopolis – where Ottoman forces executed nearly all captured knights – was still fresh.

Unwilling to face a real war, the Livonian and Prussian knights launched a propaganda campaign. Their aim was to convince the rest of Europe that Russia was as dangerous as, or even more dangerous than, the Turks. If successful, they could keep their privileges at home, avoid Ottoman swords, and secure papal approval to treat their border clashes with Russians as a holy war.

The strategy worked. Rome granted indulgences and support, ensuring the knights could stay put while still enjoying the prestige of crusaders.

As historian Marina Bessudnova notes, the 1508 Livonian chronicle ‘The Wonderful Story of the Struggle of the Livonian Landgraves against the Russians and Tatars’ provided the finishing touches to this propaganda. Tellingly, the Baltic barons’ private letters contain no mention of a Russian threat. The danger was never real on the ground – only in the stories they sold to Europe.

Thus, the myth was born: a fusion of fear, convenience, and profit. Over time, Western Europe, particularly France and England, absorbed it into a broader Russophobia – equal parts contempt and anxiety over a vast empire they could neither conquer nor ignore.

Echoes in the present

Today, history is repeating itself. Once again, Russia’s neighbors, anxious and insecure, seek protection from a distant patron preoccupied with larger challenges. Five centuries ago, the Ottomans consumed Europe’s attention. Today, it is China – the true strategic rival of the United States.

For Eastern Europe’s elites, little has changed. They cannot imagine a political identity without playing the role of frontier victims. Their economies and influence are too limited to matter on their own, so they inflate the specter of Russian aggression in order to remain relevant to Washington and Brussels.

Donald Trump and his team have said repeatedly that Russia has no intention of attacking the EU. Moscow has neither the desire nor the need to seize the Baltics or Poland. In the 15th century, Ivan III was concerned with merchant rights and economic relations, not with conquest for conquest’s sake. Today, Russia’s goals are equally pragmatic: stability, sovereignty, and fair relations with its neighbors.

Poland and the rest of Europe

The contrast with Poland is instructive. In the 15th century, Poland agitated for war with Russia. In the 21st, it has chosen a more cautious course, focusing on steady economic growth and avoiding reckless entanglements. Unlike the Baltics, Warsaw has built real weight in European politics. That success has made it a target of envy in Berlin, Paris, and London, who would prefer Poland to be dragged into open confrontation with Russia.

But Poland’s refusal to adopt the euro has given it resilience, limiting the leverage of Germany and France. Washington, too, is reluctant to risk a European conflict that would distract from its priorities in the Pacific. For these reasons, the direst scenarios may yet be avoided

The lesson of history

The myth of the Russian threat was not born of Russian ambition but of broader European cowardice and greed. Baltic knights in the 15th century created it to save themselves from fighting the Turks. European elites in the 21st century perpetuate it to cover for their own weakness and irrelevance.

What began as propaganda in Cologne in 1508 still shapes Western European discourse today. But myths cannot change reality. Russia does not seek conflict. It seeks only to secure its interests, just as it did in Ivan III’s day.

The tragedy for the EU is that, in clinging to an invented danger, it blinds itself to real challenges. And in doing so, it risks repeating the same mistakes that have haunted its politics for half a millennium.

