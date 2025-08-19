Time to raise awareness to everyone but specially the uniformed protecting war criminals with this video from 13 years ago - the message it contains is more important then ever.

Grayzone reported that ‘‘Anthony Aguilar, the US Special Forces vet who blew the whistle on the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's criminal operation, tells The Grayzone he was kicked out of the Special Forces Association Parachute Team for criticizing the Israeli military

"I swore an oath the Constitution of the United States of America," Aguilar emphasized, "not to a foreign government or a foreign military.’’