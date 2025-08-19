Time to raise awareness to everyone but specially the uniformed protecting war criminals with this video from 13 years ago - the message it contains is more important then ever.
Grayzone reported that ‘‘Anthony Aguilar, the US Special Forces vet who blew the whistle on the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's criminal operation, tells The Grayzone he was kicked out of the Special Forces Association Parachute Team for criticizing the Israeli military
"I swore an oath the Constitution of the United States of America," Aguilar emphasized, "not to a foreign government or a foreign military.’’
My impression is, when any of us "little people" swear an oath, we are held to it, even if we're not aware we've sworn one at all. When any of the govt or related "elite" swear an oath, they can cross their fingers, if only mentally, and nothing sticks.
Time to rid ourselves of the plague of govt, which we've been brainwashed to believe we MUST HAVE in order to live. Of course, that is pure bullshit. WE DON'T NEED IT. We can do just FINE on our own, which is what we end up being anyway, since the govt. doesn't give one shit about the People.