Former Australian PM Paul Keating absolutely nailed it when someone asked him why China doesn’t pose a threat, he simply responded with ‘‘because I have a brain I can think and I can read’’.

So this is all about not caving to the war mongers the same logic ought to apply to not caving in to the Zionist lobby whom’s influence isn’t to be underestimated.

Australia was at the height of an economic boom when the US organized a inner party coup against Kevin Rudd who unceremoniously replaced by Julia Gillard who was far friendlier to Washington’s dogs of war and it’s increasingly illogical narrative.

That wasn’t the first time either see

The PM, the spy and the governor-general: what John Kerr didn’t tell the palace

John Mearschaumer explained how the Canberra poodle club sacrificed economic prosperity for ‘‘security’’ in his now famous China debate.

Anyway my point here is to highlight the points made by Paul Keating and how the present muppets have all caved in to foreign interests.