Monday, 02 December 2024 11:11 AM [ Last Update: Monday, 02 December 2024 11:11 AM ]

The file photo shows pro-Palestinian French journalist Marine Vlahovic, who was found dead in Marseille, France, on November 25, 2024.

Pro-Palestinian French journalist Marine Vlahovic has been found dead at her residence in Marseille, France, amid making a documentary about Israel’s genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The lifeless body of 39-year-old Vlahovic was found by her friends in her roof terrace on November 25, reported La Provence, a Marseille-based French-language daily newspaper on Wednesday.

It added that Vlahovic’s friends became concerned when she didn’t respond to calls or messages, prompting them to visit her residence, where they found her dead.

The police have already launched an investigation to determine the cause of her death.

“The journalist was in the process of making a documentary about the genocide in Gaza and was preparing to reveal information about the genocidal army,” Leo, a French-speaking user, wrote on his account on the X about Vlahovic.

Vlahovic has established herself as a West Asia expert, having worked for outlets such as RTS, Le Soir, RFI, Radio France, and Libération.

Despite her relatively young age, she was renowned for her profound expertise on West Asia affairs, with her insightful reporting having earned recognition both within journalism circles and beyond.

Vlahovic devoted part of her short life to the Palestinian cause, compiling video and voice messages from colleagues and friends trapped under bombs in Gaza for Gaza Calling, a 2012 documentary.

“Her work will be missed in the world of audio documentaries. The entire team is thinking of her family and loved ones and joins in their grief,” ARTE Radio said in a statement.