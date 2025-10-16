By Frank Bergman

Global Research, October 15, 2025

Slay News 10 September 2025

An explosive U.S. Senate hearing has blown open what public health officials and medical elites have tried to bury for years, exposing the cover-up of a smoking gun study that confirmed vaccinated children are far more likely to suffer from chronic diseases than their unvaccinated peers.

Attorney Aaron Siri revealed the suppressed findings on Tuesday before the Senate Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).

The study in question involved more than 18,000 children in Michigan’s Henry Ford Health system.

It was never peer-reviewed or published.

However, it was not due to bad science, but because its results contradicted the official “vaccine” narrative.

“The results are astonishing,” Siri testified.

The study confirmed that vaccinated children were:

4.29 times more likely to develop asthma.

3.03 times more likely to develop atopic disease.

5.96 times more likely to develop autoimmune disorders.

5.53 times more likely to develop neurodevelopmental disorders.

In total, vaccinated children were 2.48 times more likely to be diagnosed with a chronic health condition compared to those who never received a shot.

In some cases, such as diabetes or brain dysfunction, no unvaccinated children had the condition at all.

Yet the researchers, longtime vaccine advocates, refused to publish their findings, fearing for their careers.

According to Siri, Henry Ford Health leadership pressured them into silence.

“Had the finding shown vaccinated children were healthier,” Siri said, “this study would have been published years ago.

“Instead, it was buried.”

Video - https://rumble.com/v6yqzj0-bombshell-senate-testimony-exposes-massive-vaccine-safety-cover-up.html

Sen. Johnson entered the suppressed study into the congressional record, slamming the medical establishment for corruption and cowardice.

“We haven’t even been allowed to ask the question — much less get the answer,” Johnson said.

He continued by noting the fierce resistance from Democrats and entrenched health bureaucrats.

Witness Dr. Toby Rogers, Ph.D., further testified that every government-funded autism study conveniently excludes a truly unvaccinated control group.

“Twenty-two studies claim vaccines don’t cause autism,” he said, “but none compare against unvaccinated kids.

“Six studies that did include such a control group found increased autism risk — and were systematically ignored.”

Parents have long reported sudden regression in their children immediately following “well-baby” vaccine appointments.

However, it’s a reality that the CDC continues to dismiss.

Rogers cited a 2018 study showing that up to 88% of autism cases involve sudden regression, strongly suggesting a toxic exposure trigger.

The revelations come just days after HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. clashed with senators over vaccine safety.

Kennedy warned that environmental toxins, including vaccines, are fueling an epidemic of chronic disease in children.

As Kennedy has repeatedly said:

“Epidemics are not caused by genes.

“Genes don’t change that fast.

“Something we are doing to our children is.”

The Senate hearing underscores exactly what Kennedy and others have been saying for years: Vaccines must be treated like any other consumer product, not untouchable “sacred objects” shielded from scrutiny.

“This is not science,” Siri concluded.

“This is religious dogma dressed up as policy.

“And our children are paying the price.”

