Australia's PM would ban social media if he could...
When the Australia PM was asked what he would do if he was a dictator he responded that he would ban social media.
So here’s the Digital ID under the guise of keeping you and your childen safe remember how they pushed the experimental Covid jads as 100 safe and effective.........not
Video by AussieOverlawd
The Australian Internet ID Verification Rollout Begins – Here’s What Happens Next!
I remember how the alarm was being sounded by civil righs groups about exactly this kind of draconiam oversight during the last batch of secretly negotiated free trade agreements like the Trans Pacific Partnership and those nefarious ISDS provisions.
Feeling less free every day protesting against war and genocide has been criminalized whie war criminals are in high office.
All our supposedly democratic institutions have been compromised.
Yeah, we'll see how the tech companies respond to a total boycott... if we can find a way to have one. People are ADDICTED to not just their phones, but the whole shebang of fake socializing... I do hope we just ditch the whole thing for a while, so the youngsters can find out how great it is to mingle IN REAL LIFE... Cheers.
(No, I don't think this Fluckery will work, not really. People will find a way around it.)