When the Australia PM was asked what he would do if he was a dictator he responded that he would ban social media.

So here’s the Digital ID under the guise of keeping you and your childen safe remember how they pushed the experimental Covid jads as 100 safe and effective.........not

Video by AussieOverlawd

The Australian Internet ID Verification Rollout Begins – Here’s What Happens Next!

I remember how the alarm was being sounded by civil righs groups about exactly this kind of draconiam oversight during the last batch of secretly negotiated free trade agreements like the Trans Pacific Partnership and those nefarious ISDS provisions.

Feeling less free every day protesting against war and genocide has been criminalized whie war criminals are in high office.

All our supposedly democratic institutions have been compromised.