Displaced Palestinian children search through the rubbish at a landfill in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on April 10, 2025.(Photo by AFP)

Gaza's civil defense agency says over 500 children have been killed by Israeli attacks across Gaza since the occupying regime broke the ceasefire and renewed its genocidal war on the besieged enclave on March 18.

Mahmoud Basal, the spokesman of the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza, made the remarks on Saturday, after at least 6 civilians, including a child, were killed in Israeli strikes across the Palestinian territory earlier in the day, bringing the death toll in the last 24 hours to more than 20.

Two people lost their lives in Israeli strikes on Gaza’s Tuffah neighborhood, while two others were killed in the al-Atatra district of the northern city of Beit Lahiya.

An Israeli drone attack in the Qizan an-Najjar area, south of Khan Younis, also left another Palestinian dead.

Mostly women, children killed as Israel expands Gaza onslaught

Israeli strikes have killed at least 13 people, including seven children, across the Gaza Strip, Gaza

A newborn was also severely injured after the child’s family was hit in an Israeli attack on the city of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza. The child died of her critical wounds a couple of hours later, bringing to six the number of deaths early on Saturday.

Several casualties were also reported in Israeli air strikes targeting tents housing displaced people in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the south of Gaza Strip.

According to figures from Gaza’s ministry of health, more than 1,500 people have been killed since Israel resumed its bombardment of the blockaded territory.

Separately on Saturday, Juliette Touma, spokesperson for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), warned that all basic supplies “are running out” in Gaza.

“It means babies, children are going to bed hungry,” she said in a post on X.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini also described the situation in Gaza as a “post-apocalyptic” killing zone, calling on the international community to act on Israel’s renewed war on the blockaded territory.

The latest development came a day after Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, reported that 36 of the 224 documented Israeli strikes in Gaza, between March 18 and April 9, involved deaths that were only women and children.

UN analysis reveals 36 Israeli strikes on Gaza killed only women and children

A recent analysis conducted by the United Nations has revealed that at least 36 Israeli strikes on Gaza between March 18 and April 9 have only resulted in the killing of Palestinian women and children.

The Palestinian rights group al-Haq, which monitors and documents rights violations committed by the occupying entity, said in a post on social media that the findings by the UN further confirmed a pattern it previously identified, adding that “Such a calculated effort to exterminate women, boys, girls and even infants, has not been witnessed in any other modern conflict.”

The Government Media Office updated its death toll since October 2023 to over 61,700. It said thousands of people missing under the rubble across the territory are presumed dead.

The usurping entity accepted longstanding negotiation terms by the Hamas resistance group under the Gaza ceasefire, which began on January 19.

On March 18, however, Israel unilaterally broke the truce and resumed its relentless bombing of Gaza.

Press TV https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/04/12/746029/Palestine-renewed-Israeli-attacks-Gaza-children-killed-Palestinian-civil-defense-Mahmoud-Basal