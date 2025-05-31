Share this postGeopoliticsAlgeria Shocks the World, HUMILIATES Israel LIVE at UN !Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAlgeria Shocks the World, HUMILIATES Israel LIVE at UN !FinnMay 31, 20252Share this postGeopoliticsAlgeria Shocks the World, HUMILIATES Israel LIVE at UN !Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore71ShareThe Genocide waged by Israel has to end, they’re murdering everyone including innocent children.2Share this postGeopoliticsAlgeria Shocks the World, HUMILIATES Israel LIVE at UN !Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore71SharePrevious
The US/Israel ESPECIALLY target, kill and maim children. They want to starve and slaughter the next generation. There is NOTHING 'collateral' about it. It is intentional. I'm not saying it -- the Israeli government -- thus the US -- is proudly declaring it. It is all intentional. If you haven't already, check out this Israeli government monster: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/HCkVGJY_gG8
As Israeli's largest funder, weapons supplier and diplomatic defender this is OUR genocide as well. With every day -- every starved and dead child -- the US declares what is: A genocidal monster.We are exposed for what we are.
And serious, heart-felt KUDOS TO YOU, FINN!!!!!