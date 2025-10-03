Geopolitics

David Latin
6h

We need much shorter, more concise statements, of FACT and TRUTH:

1. Hamas is the Legally and Democratically elected government of Gaza (as certified by International Observers at the time. It is NOT a terrorist organisation!!!

2. 🇮🇱 has broken a multitude of International Laws:

Invading land it has absolutely no legal claim to, Murdering at least 600,000 civilians by now (half of them children). in an act explicitly GENOCIDE.

3. Under the UN rules and Natural Law, is it right to use military force against such a perpetrator, which commits the most serious crime possible: murdering little Children!

