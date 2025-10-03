By Claudia Aranda

Italy has done the unthinkable: turning a naval deployment into an act of political prestidigitation. It sent frigates for the photo op, to display before European public opinion an image of humanitarian commitment, but at the first brush with Israel’s threat it announced that it would withdraw 150 nautical miles from Gaza, in the middle of the open sea, while the international flotilla is still navigating international waters. This withdrawal is not neutrality nor prudence: it is active complicity with violence. To abandon 45 countries, with fifty vessels and hundreds of unarmed civilian activists carrying food, medicines, and supplies, is an act of betrayal that turns supposed prudence into moral and legal co-perpetration.

This is no ordinary operation: the Global Sumud Flotilla is today the largest citizen initiative of solidarity in the Mediterranean, supported by a third of humanity. It is a peaceful, unarmed convoy, exercising a legitimate right of free navigation in international waters, protected by the Law of the Sea and by humanitarian law. And yet, European governments step aside out of “fear” of reprisals from a member state of the United Nations: Israel. They fear the eruption of a state that has openly announced it will sink the vessels, kidnap and imprison the activists. Italy and Spain know this, but they choose to withdraw even before the crime is consummated, leaving civilians without official witnesses, without military protection, and without even the record of what happens. That cowardice, in these circumstances, is called complicity.

Giorgia Meloni speaks of “prudence” and of “avoiding destabilization.” Her minister Crosetto has even declared that he expects the flotilla’s ships to be intercepted and the activists to be arrested. These words are not slips, they are confessions: Italy not only steps aside, but anticipates and normalizes the crimes it knows will come. In the legal sphere, the calculated omission of a state that has already assumed a duty of protection by deploying warships can be considered complicity in international crimes. And in the political sphere, it means choosing whom to protect and whom to abandon: protecting the diplomatic façade, abandoning the peoples and civilians who fight for life in Gaza.

What Meloni and Crosetto present as sensibility is, in fact, an act that runs head-on against international law: the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea enshrines freedom of navigation in international waters; the San Remo Manual establishes that even in the case of a blockade a humanitarian convoy may not be attacked; and the Rome Statute typifies as a war crime the attack on civilian relief missions. Italy, by deliberately withdrawing and by encouraging Israel to intercept and imprison, becomes complicit in a crime that has not yet occurred, but whose consummation it foresees and enables.

Spain runs the same risk of repeating this farce: sending ships to the Mediterranean to clean up its image, to give the impression of commitment, only to withdraw them at the critical moment. The president and the king, absent in the decisive hour, have turned their speeches on Gaza into museum pieces: words without flesh, without consequence. If their ships follow the Italian script, history will inscribe them for what they are: silent accomplices to genocide, witnesses who flee before the decisive scene is written.

This is neither exaggeration nor rhetoric: in these hours the activists are peaceful and unarmed, and the waters they navigate are still international. They have not yet touched Palestinian territorial waters. And yet, they are left to their fate before a state that bombs, kills, and besieges with impunity. For Europe to withdraw before even witnessing the kidnappings and attacks is the most brutal measure of this abandonment: a political act that hands the stage over to impunity and erases the witnesses.

History will judge this decision harshly. The abandonment of the Global Sumud Flotilla is not an accident, it is a conscious crime of omission: Italy, Spain, and the Europe that remains silent thus become active accomplices of Israel. Today, cowardice dresses itself as diplomacy, and the calculus of stability translates into the abandonment of life. And while the ships continue their route to Gaza, the sea becomes a mirror: reflecting the dignity of those who insist on bringing aid, and exposing the moral misery of those who, from their palaces of government, choose to desert in the name of prudence.