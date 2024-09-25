Geopolitics

Home
Notes
Archive
About
Palestine: The Greatest Moral Issue of Our Time - Counterpunch
M.
  
Finn
2
Jordan’s King: Sky-blue flag flying over UN shelters in Gaza powerless to protect innocent civilians
NEW YORK, September 25, 2024 (WAFA) – King Abdullah II of Jordan said Tuesday that over the past quarter century regional conflicts have plagued and…
  
Finn
Richard Medhurst isn't allowed to speak and report freely.
George Galloway in discussion with Richard Medhurst.
  
Finn
The Silencing of Dissent...
SEP 17, 2017
  
Finn
9
Bill Gates Calls for ‘Vaccine Misinformation’ to be Censored in Real-Time by AI
Global Research Note
  
Finn
1
Australia's mandatory Digital ID is one step closer
It's just a "...digital thumbs up from the government that you are who you say you are."
Published on Kate Mason  
Video Richard Medhurst UN Speech in Geneva on Palestine & the UK's Crackdown on Free Speech
  
Finn
6
The SHOCKING Truth Israel Hides from World
Peter Osbourne shocking account of what happens to Palestinians prisoners children among them.
  
Finn

August 2024

Shocking account of Richard Methurst arrest.
It’s sad day for humanity when the few good journalist that are left in this in this world are needlessly hauled of flights arrested interrogated…
  
Finn
7
The racket is entirely dependent on the fear factor!
Lie based wars or fraudulent pandemics are a racket.
  
Finn
Resisting AUKUS: The Paul Keating Formula
By Dr.
  
Finn
1
Lowkey EXPOSES Tommy Robinson's Links to Israel
  
Finn
1
© 2024 Finn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture