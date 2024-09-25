Geopolitics
Palestine: The Greatest Moral Issue of Our Time - Counterpunch
M.
Sep 25
Finn
Jordan’s King: Sky-blue flag flying over UN shelters in Gaza powerless to protect innocent civilians
NEW YORK, September 25, 2024 (WAFA) – King Abdullah II of Jordan said Tuesday that over the past quarter century regional conflicts have plagued and…
Sep 25
Finn
Richard Medhurst isn't allowed to speak and report freely.
George Galloway in discussion with Richard Medhurst.
Sep 24
Finn
The Silencing of Dissent...
SEP 17, 2017
Sep 20
Finn
Bill Gates Calls for ‘Vaccine Misinformation’ to be Censored in Real-Time by AI
Global Research Note
Sep 19
Finn
Australia's mandatory Digital ID is one step closer
It's just a "...digital thumbs up from the government that you are who you say you are."
Published on Kate Mason
Sep 17
Video Richard Medhurst UN Speech in Geneva on Palestine & the UK's Crackdown on Free Speech
Sep 17
Finn
The SHOCKING Truth Israel Hides from World
Peter Osbourne shocking account of what happens to Palestinians prisoners children among them.
Sep 7
Finn
August 2024
Shocking account of Richard Methurst arrest.
It’s sad day for humanity when the few good journalist that are left in this in this world are needlessly hauled of flights arrested interrogated…
Aug 23
Finn
The racket is entirely dependent on the fear factor!
Lie based wars or fraudulent pandemics are a racket.
Aug 21
Finn
Resisting AUKUS: The Paul Keating Formula
By Dr.
Aug 14
Finn
Lowkey EXPOSES Tommy Robinson's Links to Israel
Aug 13
Finn
